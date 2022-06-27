Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Let's talk about the popular Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$105 and falling to the lows of US$88.88. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Raytheon Technologies' current trading price of US$94.20 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Raytheon Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Raytheon Technologies still cheap?

Raytheon Technologies is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Raytheon Technologies’s ratio of 33.04x is above its peer average of 18.79x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Raytheon Technologies’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Raytheon Technologies generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Raytheon Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RTX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe RTX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RTX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for RTX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Raytheon Technologies you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Raytheon Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

