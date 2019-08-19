Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Shangri-La Asia Limited (HKG:69)?

Shangri-La Asia Limited (HKG:69), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$10.68 and falling to the lows of HK$8.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Shangri-La Asia's current trading price of HK$8.4 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Shangri-La Asia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

According to my relative valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Shangri-La Asia’s ratio of 19.84x is above its peer average of 13.16x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Hospitality industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Shangri-La Asia’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Shangri-La Asia’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in 69’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe 69 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 69 for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 69, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Shangri-La Asia.