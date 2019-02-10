Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Shangri-La Asia Limited (HKG:69)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Shangri-La Asia Limited (HKG:69), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in Hong Kong, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SEHK over the last few months, increasing to HK$11.68 at one point, and dropping to the lows of HK$9.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Shangri-La Asia’s current trading price of HK$10.18 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Shangri-La Asia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Shangri-La Asia

What is Shangri-La Asia worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Shangri-La Asia’s ratio of 18.6x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.3x, which means if you buy Shangri-La Asia today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe Shangri-La Asia should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Shangri-La Asia’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Shangri-La Asia look like?

SEHK:69 Future Profit February 10th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Shangri-La Asia. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 69’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 69? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 69, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 69, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.