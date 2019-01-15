Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)?

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE), which is in the software business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sopheon’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Sopheon worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sopheon’s ratio of 21.65x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 22.74x, which means if you buy Sopheon today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Sopheon should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Sopheon’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Sopheon look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 5.5% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Sopheon.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SPE’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SPE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Sopheon. You can find everything you need to know about Sopheon in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Sopheon, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

