Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at STAAR Surgical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In STAAR Surgical?

According to my valuation model, STAAR Surgical seems to be fairly priced at around 8.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy STAAR Surgical today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $72.41, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because STAAR Surgical’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will STAAR Surgical generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. STAAR Surgical's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? STAA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on STAA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into STAAR Surgical, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for STAAR Surgical you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in STAAR Surgical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

