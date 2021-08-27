Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$53.03 and falling to the lows of US$41.44. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Terminix Global Holdings' current trading price of US$41.44 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Terminix Global Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Terminix Global Holdings

Is Terminix Global Holdings still cheap?

Good news, investors! Terminix Global Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $62.25, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Terminix Global Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Terminix Global Holdings generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Terminix Global Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TMX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TMX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TMX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Terminix Global Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Terminix Global Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Terminix Global Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

