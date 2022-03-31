Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Titan Machinery’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Titan Machinery worth?

Great news for investors – Titan Machinery is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $43.47, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Titan Machinery’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Titan Machinery look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Titan Machinery, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TITN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TITN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TITN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

