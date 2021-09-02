Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)?

Let's talk about the popular The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine TJX Companies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is TJX Companies still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 0.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy TJX Companies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $72.29, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, TJX Companies’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from TJX Companies?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. TJX Companies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 75%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TJX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TJX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with TJX Companies, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in TJX Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

