Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)?

While Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£16.35 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£12.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Travis Perkins' current trading price of UK£12.61 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Travis Perkins’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Travis Perkins worth?

According to my valuation model, Travis Perkins seems to be fairly priced at around 5.77% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Travis Perkins today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £11.92, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Travis Perkins’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Travis Perkins generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Travis Perkins. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TPK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TPK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Travis Perkins, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Travis Perkins, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

