Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UFAB)?

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UFAB), which is in the auto components business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AMEX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Unique Fabricating’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Unique Fabricating?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Unique Fabricating’s ratio of 8.89x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.62x, which means if you buy Unique Fabricating today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that Unique Fabricating should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Unique Fabricating’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Unique Fabricating?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Unique Fabricating’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? UFAB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at UFAB? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on UFAB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for UFAB, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Unique Fabricating. You can find everything you need to know about Unique Fabricating in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Unique Fabricating, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

