Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Veeco Instruments’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Veeco Instruments?

Great news for investors – Veeco Instruments is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $30.24, but it is currently trading at US$21.70 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Veeco Instruments’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Veeco Instruments?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Veeco Instruments, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since VECO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VECO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VECO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Veeco Instruments from their most recent forecasts. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Veeco Instruments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

