Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT)?

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Vmoto’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Vmoto Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.86x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.57x, which means if you buy Vmoto today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Vmoto should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Vmoto’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Vmoto generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Vmoto's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VMT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VMT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VMT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for VMT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Vmoto as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Vmoto and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Vmoto, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

