Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)?

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Wilmington’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Wilmington?

Good news, investors! Wilmington is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.68x is currently well-below the industry average of 16.15x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Wilmington’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Wilmington generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 13% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Wilmington. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WIL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WIL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WIL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Wilmington as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Wilmington (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

If you are no longer interested in Wilmington, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

