Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)?

Let's talk about the popular Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). The company's shares led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wynn Resorts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Wynn Resorts?

Great news for investors – Wynn Resorts is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $156.89, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Wynn Resorts’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Wynn Resorts generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Wynn Resorts' earnings are expected to increase by 71%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WYNN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WYNN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WYNN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Wynn Resorts, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Wynn Resorts you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Wynn Resorts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

