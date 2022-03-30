Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at XPO Logistics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for XPO Logistics

What's the opportunity in XPO Logistics?

Good news, investors! XPO Logistics is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $110.00, but it is currently trading at US$78.30 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because XPO Logistics’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of XPO Logistics look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. XPO Logistics' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since XPO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on XPO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy XPO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing XPO Logistics at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for XPO Logistics you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in XPO Logistics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • FTC sues Turbo Tax parent Intuit for deceiving customers with ads for 'free' tax filing product they cannot use

    The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it is filing a suit against Turbo Tax maker Intuit Inc. for deceiving customers with ads for a "free" tax filing product that they could not use. "In addition, to prevent ongoing harm to consumers rushing to file their taxes, the Commission also filed a federal district court complaint asking a court to order Intuit to halt its deceptive advertising immediately, the agency said in a statement. Intuit has engaged in years of marketing a free product that

  • Sioux Falls Downtown Restaurant Week to feature bison tacos, cotton candy clouds April 1-9

    Downtown Restaurant Week is kicking off April 1-9. Eleven local restaurants will offer a variety of dishes only available during this week.

  • Glynn County sues for damages from Golden Ray shipwreck in 2019

    The lawsuit accuses the defendant of negligence, saying the vessel was loaded with too many vehicles up high, making it top-heavy and at risk of capsizing.

  • Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Will Smith's Oscars Slap: 'We Are Apparently Assaulting People On Stage Now'

    Zoë Kravitz is weighing in on Will Smith's controversial evening at the Academy Awards over the weekend. "The Batman" star shared a snap on Instagram, showcasing her two Oscar award show looks, but she used the caption on her posts to shine a light on the shocking moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock where Will slapped Chris. "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she captioned. She followed that up with a photo of her dress at the afterparty and a similar caption, adding, "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

  • Ukraine says it retook control of a key city outside Kyiv as Russian forces struggle to seize the capital

    Ukraine said it had retaken Irpin, a city located 13 miles from the capital of Kyiv. Russian forces have long been trying to seize Kyiv.

  • Avolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia

    Russian airlines could be frozen out of the aircraft leasing market well beyond the Ukraine conflict, one of the industry's biggest players warned on Tuesday, blaming what executives have described as a default involving hundreds of Western jets. Global leasing companies had until Monday to sever ties with Russian carriers under Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but executives say only a fraction of the more than 400 jets directly involved have been returned. Domhnal Slattery, chief executive of Dublin-based Avolon, the world's second-largest leasing firm, told Reuters its own risk is limited, with a net exposure of below $200 million on 10 jets still blocked in Russia after it recovered four aircraft.

  • Amazon to double cashback rewards on fuel purchases as fuel prices rise

    Amazon Flex, which works like on-demand ride-hailing service Uber, handles speedy deliveries of common household goods to customers through programs like Prime Now and Amazon Fresh. "We are continuing to closely monitor this situation to determine if we need to make future adjustments to support our transportation partners," wrote Amazon in a blog on Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Digital Issues a 2022 Warning. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Shares of Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital were down more than 30% in premarket trading Wednesday after posting a revenue miss for its fiscal fourth-quarter and a 2022 outlook warning. Co-Chairman and CEO Greg Beard said in a news release the company has faced significant challenges. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Stronghold Digital (ticker: SDIG) averaged a hash rate of approximately 0.3 EH/s. The Company estimates it will average a hash rate of approximately 0.9 EH/s for the first quarter of 2022.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Why Anil Ambani had to quit the boards of his own companies

    Once the world's sixth-richest billionaire, Anil Ambani declared himself a pauper to Chinese banks in 2020.

  • Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

    Just recently, the company announced that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

  • Ethereum Merge Sparks Supply-Squeeze Price Jump Over 40%. Should You Buy?

    Several factors are cutting the available supply of Ethereum on crypto exchanges, driving up the price of the ETH coin.

  • How Much is Charles Munger Worth?

    American businessman and investor Charles Munger, best-known as Warren Buffet's business partner and vice-chairman of holding company Berkshire Hathaway, announced a partial retirement at age 98....

  • Boeing (BA) Wins Deal for KC-135 Air Refueling Jet Program

    Boeing (BA) is set to supply horizontal stabilizers for KC-135 jets.

  • Philippines-based MSME platform GrowSari raises $77.5 million Series C

    GrowSari, a Manila-based platform for digitizing small businesses in the Philippines, announced today it has raised a total of $77.5 million for its Series C round. Investors included the International Finance Corporation, KKR, Wavemaker Partners and the Temasek Group’s Pavilion Capital. Co-founder and CEO Reymund Rollan told TechCrunch that GrowSari raised again because it wants to expand its fintech offerings for store owners and build its supplier marketplace, including commodities.