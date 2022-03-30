Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)?

While XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at XPO Logistics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in XPO Logistics?

Good news, investors! XPO Logistics is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $110.00, but it is currently trading at US$78.30 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because XPO Logistics’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of XPO Logistics look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. XPO Logistics' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since XPO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on XPO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy XPO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing XPO Logistics at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for XPO Logistics you should be aware of.

