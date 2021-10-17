Is There Now An Opportunity In 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)?

While 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$34.44 and falling to the lows of US$24.82. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether 3D Systems' current trading price of US$26.10 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 3D Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for 3D Systems

What's the opportunity in 3D Systems?

3D Systems appears to be overvalued by 38% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$26.10 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $18.86. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that 3D Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from 3D Systems?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 69% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for 3D Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DDD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DDD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DDD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DDD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into 3D Systems, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for 3D Systems (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in 3D Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.