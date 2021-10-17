Is There Now An Opportunity In 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$34.44 and falling to the lows of US$24.82. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether 3D Systems' current trading price of US$26.10 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 3D Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for 3D Systems

What's the opportunity in 3D Systems?

3D Systems appears to be overvalued by 38% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$26.10 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $18.86. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that 3D Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from 3D Systems?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 69% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for 3D Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DDD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DDD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DDD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DDD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into 3D Systems, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for 3D Systems (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in 3D Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Could Be Worth Watching

    Fair Isaac Corporation ( NYSE:FICO ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A)?

    Let's talk about the popular Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DISC.A ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Benefit From Rising Home Values

    One of the interesting outcomes of the coronavirus pandemic is the surge in housing prices. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, home prices rose 19.7% in July from the same month last year. Home prices have been growing by double-digit percentages year over year since December 2020.

  • 2 Leading International Stocks to Buy in 2021

    With so many promising and intriguing U.S.-based companies for investors to choose from, it's perhaps unsurprising that American investors often fail to think about adding foreign companies to their portfolios. Two such high-performing international stocks are Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC). Singapore-based Sea Limited is an e-commerce, gaming, and fintech giant that has become one of the world's most dynamic companies.

  • Want to Buy Bitcoin? You Don't Have to Spend $57,401 to Invest

    Bitcoin (BTC) is the world's largest -- and most expensive -- cryptocurrency. If you wanted to buy a whole Bitcoin, at time of writing, it would cost $57,401, according to CoinMarketCap data. In fact, you can invest in Bitcoin with less than a dollar.

  • Spies next door? The suburban US couple accused of espionage

    Jonathan and Diana Toebbes’s story is like a fictional spy caper, blending an all-American couple with technology and betrayal Jonathan Toebbe appears for his first court hearing on 12 October, as seen in a courtroom sketch. Photograph: Reuters When accused spies Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were escorted into a West Virginia court to be arraigned on espionage charges, they looked as any middle-aged, suburban couple might: struck by a dramatic turn in circumstances that comes when placed in an oran

  • RB Fournette adding balance to Buccaneers' potent offense

    The Bucs have made a conscious effort to get the fifth-year pro more involved in the passing attack the past three games, and Fournette has embraced the expanded role that’s eased some of the burden on Tom Brady, who leads the NFL in passing. Although the Bucs (5-1) have yet to have a 100-yard rusher this season, the running game is showing life after Fournette accounted for 139, 110 and 127 total yards from scrimmage in wins over the Patriots, Dolphins and Eagles within a span of 12 days. In addition to rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday night’s 28-22 victory at Philadelphia, he caught all six passes Brady threw to him for another 46 yards.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • The Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For the first time in over 10 months, the stock market is showing signs of fatigue. It's a drop in the bucket compared to the index's gains since the March 2020 bear-market bottom, but it's a potentially stern reminder that a stock market crash or double-digit correction could be around the corner. According to data from market analytics company Yardeni Research, there have been only three instances since the beginning of 1995 where margin debt jumped 60% or more in a single year.

  • This Self-Storage Real Estate Investment Fund Has a 22% Target Annual Return

    The latest offering on RealCrowd’s real estate investment platform is for a self-storage fund with a 22% target internal rate of return (IRR). The $50 million fund is targeting a portfolio of both value-added and new development self-storage opportunities to produce cash flow and substantial capital gains. Investment Strategy: The fund’s sponsor, Ziff Real Estate Partners, intends to acquire a diverse portfolio of roughly 15 high-quality self-storage properties through the ground-up development

  • If I Could Buy Just One Investment, This Would Be It

    This investment alone would provide diversification and a good chance at earning a reasonable return.