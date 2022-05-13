Is There Now An Opportunity In 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$15.38 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$7.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether 8x8's current trading price of US$7.75 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 8x8’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for 8x8

What's the opportunity in 8x8?

According to my valuation model, 8x8 seems to be fairly priced at around 0.41% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy 8x8 today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $7.72, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since 8x8’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will 8x8 generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for 8x8. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EGHT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EGHT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for 8x8 and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in 8x8, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

