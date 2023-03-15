Is There Now An Opportunity In Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)?

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$112 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$97.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Addus HomeCare's current trading price of US$100 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Addus HomeCare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Addus HomeCare Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Addus HomeCare seems to be fairly priced at around 0.76% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Addus HomeCare today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $99.58, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Addus HomeCare has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Addus HomeCare look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 63% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Addus HomeCare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ADUS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADUS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

