Is There Now An Opportunity In Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$133 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$84.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Advanced Micro Devices' current trading price of US$89.84 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Advanced Micro Devices’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Advanced Micro Devices still cheap?

Good news, investors! Advanced Micro Devices is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $144.89, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Advanced Micro Devices’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Advanced Micro Devices generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Advanced Micro Devices' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AMD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AMD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Advanced Micro Devices you should know about.

