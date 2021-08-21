Is There Now An Opportunity In Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)?

While Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£3.71 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£3.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's current trading price of UK£3.54 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Alpha Financial Markets Consulting still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting seems to be fairly priced at around 3.30% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Alpha Financial Markets Consulting today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £3.43, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AFM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AFM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting you should know about.

