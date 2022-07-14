Is There Now An Opportunity In Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)?

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$9.98 and falling to the lows of US$6.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Amtech Systems' current trading price of US$6.91 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Amtech Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Amtech Systems still cheap?

Good news, investors! Amtech Systems is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $10.33, but it is currently trading at US$6.91 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Amtech Systems’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Amtech Systems look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Amtech Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ASYS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASYS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ASYS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Amtech Systems at this point in time. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Amtech Systems (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

