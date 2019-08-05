Is There Now An Opportunity In Atos SE (EPA:ATO)?

Atos SE (EPA:ATO), which is in the it business, and is based in France, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTPA, rising to highs of €93.16 and falling to the lows of €66.3. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Atos's current trading price of €70.24 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Atos’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Atos

What's the opportunity in Atos?

According to my valuation model, Atos seems to be fairly priced at around 9.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Atos today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €77.82, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Atos’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Atos generate?

ENXTPA:ATO Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Atos’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ATO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ATO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Atos. You can find everything you need to know about Atos in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Atos, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.