Is There Now An Opportunity In B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£6.00 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£5.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether B&M European Value Retail's current trading price of UK£5.65 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at B&M European Value Retail’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in B&M European Value Retail?

Great news for investors – B&M European Value Retail is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.22x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.41x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. B&M European Value Retail’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from B&M European Value Retail?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of B&M European Value Retail, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -6.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although BME is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BME, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BME for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for B&M European Value Retail you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in B&M European Value Retail, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

