Is There Now An Opportunity In Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Best of the Best’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Best of the Best?

Good news, investors! Best of the Best is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Best of the Best’s ratio of 5.28x is below its peer average of 35.94x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Hospitality industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Best of the Best’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Best of the Best?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Best of the Best, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although BOTB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BOTB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BOTB for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Best of the Best (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Best of the Best, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

