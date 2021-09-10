Is There Now An Opportunity In BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at BioLife Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is BioLife Solutions still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy BioLife Solutions today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $65.90, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since BioLife Solutions’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of BioLife Solutions look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. BioLife Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BLFS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BLFS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - BioLife Solutions has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in BioLife Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

