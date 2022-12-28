Is There Now An Opportunity In Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)?

While Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Black Diamond Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Black Diamond Group Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Black Diamond Group’s ratio of 9.71x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.81x, which means if you buy Black Diamond Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Black Diamond Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Black Diamond Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Black Diamond Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Black Diamond Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BDI seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on BDI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BDI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on BDI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Black Diamond Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Black Diamond Group, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

