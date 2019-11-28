Is There Now An Opportunity In The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Boeing’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Boeing still cheap?

Great news for investors – Boeing is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $537.04, but it is currently trading at US$368 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Boeing’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Boeing generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Boeing. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BA for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

