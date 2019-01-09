Is There Now An Opportunity In Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT), which is in the specialty retail business, and is based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Boot Barn Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Boot Barn Holdings still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.21x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.77x, which means if you buy Boot Barn Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Boot Barn Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Boot Barn Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Boot Barn Holdings?

NYSE:BOOT Future Profit January 9th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Boot Barn Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BOOT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BOOT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BOOT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for BOOT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Boot Barn Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Boot Barn Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Boot Barn Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

