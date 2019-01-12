Is There Now An Opportunity In Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)?

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL), which is in the specialty retail business, and is based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Caleres’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What’s the opportunity in Caleres?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.37% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Caleres today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $29.08, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What’s more, Caleres’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Caleres?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Caleres’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CAL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CAL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

