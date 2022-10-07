Is There Now An Opportunity In Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)?

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Cargojet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Cargojet Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Cargojet today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Furthermore, Cargojet’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Cargojet look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Cargojet, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CJT seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CJT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CJT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CJT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Cargojet as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Cargojet (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

