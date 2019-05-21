Is There Now An Opportunity In CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)?

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA), which is in the semiconductor business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to $31.07 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $22.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CEVA's current trading price of $22.45 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CEVA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

View our latest analysis for CEVA

What is CEVA worth?

CEVA appears to be overvalued by 47.1% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$22.45 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $15.26. This means that the opportunity to buy CEVA at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since CEVA’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of CEVA look like?

NasdaqGS:CEVA Past and Future Earnings, May 21st 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CEVA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CEVA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CEVA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CEVA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CEVA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on CEVA. You can find everything you need to know about CEVA in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in CEVA, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.