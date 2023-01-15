Is There Now An Opportunity In Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

What's The Opportunity In Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund?

According to my valuation model, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund seems to be fairly priced at around 5.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CA$10.56, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 4.6% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CHE.UN’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CHE.UN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund.

If you are no longer interested in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here