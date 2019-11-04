Is There Now An Opportunity In China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:291)?

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:291) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at China Resources Beer (Holdings)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is China Resources Beer (Holdings) worth?

According to my valuation model, China Resources Beer (Holdings) seems to be fairly priced at around 8.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy China Resources Beer (Holdings) today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth HK$44.78, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since China Resources Beer (Holdings)’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from China Resources Beer (Holdings)?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. China Resources Beer (Holdings)’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 291’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 291, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China Resources Beer (Holdings). You can find everything you need to know about China Resources Beer (Holdings) in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in China Resources Beer (Holdings), you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

