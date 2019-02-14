Is There Now An Opportunity In Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), which is in the telecom business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Cincinnati Bell’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What’s the opportunity in Cincinnati Bell?

Good news, investors! Cincinnati Bell is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $13.1, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Cincinnati Bell’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Cincinnati Bell look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 38% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cincinnati Bell. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CBB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CBB for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CBB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Cincinnati Bell. You can find everything you need to know about Cincinnati Bell in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Cincinnati Bell, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

