Is There Now An Opportunity In Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)?

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT), which is in the it business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Conduent’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Conduent?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 26.24%, trading at US$12.67 compared to my intrinsic value of $10.04. This means that the opportunity to buy Conduent at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Conduent’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Conduent generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 57% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Conduent. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CNDT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CNDT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CNDT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CNDT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Conduent. You can find everything you need to know about Conduent in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Conduent, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

