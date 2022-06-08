Is There Now An Opportunity In CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD)?

While CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on CoreCard’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in CoreCard?

Great news for investors – CoreCard is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CoreCard’s ratio of 12.81x is below its peer average of 40.43x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. What’s more interesting is that, CoreCard’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of CoreCard look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of CoreCard, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 0.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for CoreCard, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CCRD is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CCRD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CCRD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for CoreCard (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in CoreCard, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

