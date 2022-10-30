Is There Now An Opportunity In CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)?

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at CoreCivic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is CoreCivic Worth?

Good news, investors! CoreCivic is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $15.87, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that CoreCivic’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from CoreCivic?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.4% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for CoreCivic, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CXW is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CXW for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CXW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that CoreCivic has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

