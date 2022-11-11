Is There Now An Opportunity In COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. (SGX:F83)?

While COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. (SGX:F83) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SGX over the last few months, increasing to S$0.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of S$0.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)'s current trading price of S$0.17 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.84x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore), it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? F83 seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on F83, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on F83 for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on F83 should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore), you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

