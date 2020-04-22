Is There Now An Opportunity In CSE Global Limited (SGX:544)?

CSE Global Limited (SGX:544), which is in the it business, and is based in Singapore, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SGX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on CSE Global’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is CSE Global worth?

Good news, investors! CSE Global is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CSE Global’s ratio of 7.95x is below its peer average of 17.02x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the IT industry. What’s more interesting is that, CSE Global’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will CSE Global generate?

SGX:544 Past and Future Earnings April 22nd 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 13% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for CSE Global. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 544 is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 544 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 544. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on CSE Global. You can find everything you need to know about CSE Global in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in CSE Global, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

