Is There Now An Opportunity In Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)?

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), which is in the electronic business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dolby Laboratories’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Dolby Laboratories worth?

According to my valuation model, Dolby Laboratories seems to be fairly priced at around 16.39% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Dolby Laboratories today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $57.00, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Dolby Laboratories has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Dolby Laboratories generate?

NYSE:DLB Past and Future Earnings, November 10th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Dolby Laboratories, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DLB’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DLB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Dolby Laboratories. You can find everything you need to know about Dolby Laboratories in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Dolby Laboratories, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



