Is There Now An Opportunity In Dometic Group AB (publ) (STO:DOM)?

Dometic Group AB (publ) (STO:DOM), which is in the auto components business, and is based in Sweden, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the OM. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Dometic Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What’s the opportunity in Dometic Group?

According to my valuation model, Dometic Group seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Dometic Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is SEK67.41, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Dometic Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Dometic Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 35% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Dometic Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DOM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DOM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

