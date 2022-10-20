Is There Now An Opportunity In e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)?

While e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on e.l.f. Beauty’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In e.l.f. Beauty?

According to my valuation model, e.l.f. Beauty seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy e.l.f. Beauty today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $44.97, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because e.l.f. Beauty’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will e.l.f. Beauty generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. e.l.f. Beauty's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 73%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ELF’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ELF, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with e.l.f. Beauty, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in e.l.f. Beauty, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

