Is There Now An Opportunity In Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)?

While Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Elastic’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Elastic still cheap?

Good news, investors! Elastic is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $115.86, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Elastic’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Elastic generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Elastic, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -17%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although ESTC is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ESTC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ESTC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Elastic, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Elastic.

