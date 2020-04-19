Is There Now An Opportunity In ENAV S.p.A. (BIT:ENAV)?

ENAV S.p.A. (BIT:ENAV), which is in the infrastructure business, and is based in Italy, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the BIT. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine ENAV’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is ENAV still cheap?

ENAV appears to be overvalued by 41% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at €4.18 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of €2.96. This means that the opportunity to buy ENAV at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like ENAV’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from ENAV?

BIT:ENAV Past and Future Earnings April 19th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for ENAV. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ENAV’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ENAV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ENAV for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ENAV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

