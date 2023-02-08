Is There Now An Opportunity In Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Eneti’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Eneti

Is Eneti Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.26x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 2.55x, which means if you buy Eneti today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Eneti should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Eneti’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Eneti?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Eneti, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NETI seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on NETI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NETI for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on NETI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, Eneti has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Eneti, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • 4 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Given the likelihood of more rate hikes looming, stocks are sure to gyrate. Thus, invest in dividend players like Conagra Brands (CAG), S&T Bancorp (STBA) & BankFinancial (BFIN) for steady income.

  • Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle

    Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • This Cryptocurrency Just Surged Nearly 2,600% Overnight

    Today, the biggest mover in the cryptocurrency world, by a wide margin, is Gifto (CRYPTO: GFT). This little-known token has surged a whopping 2,593% over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET. Thus, at its current price of $1.60 per token (and with 1 billion tokens in circulation), this project went from a market capitalization of around $30 million to $1.6 billion in a few hours.

  • VinFast Cuts About 80 Jobs in North America, Including US CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its US chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraRon DeSant

  • Meta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as it tries to become more efficient, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWal

  • BP’s Big Shift Could Signal a New Energy Boom

    In stepping up its production of oil and gas, the British energy company is aiming to meet high demand for all kinds of energy—both fossil fuels and the clean varieties.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stock Bets Cathie Wood Is Taking Into 2023

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq represents a collection of more risky stocks than the other major indexes and that is reflected by a poorer performance in bear markets and a better display during bull runs. But the risks associated with the Nasdaq are mere child play compared to edgier funds such as Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF. Now that really hit the skids during last year’s bear, but the fund is also up 37% year-to-date, putting the Nasdaq's 15% gain in the shade. In fact, throwing more shade the N

  • A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London

    On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily.