Is There Now An Opportunity In Engtex Group Berhad (KLSE:ENGTEX)?

Engtex Group Berhad (KLSE:ENGTEX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Engtex Group Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Engtex Group Berhad Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Engtex Group Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.69x is currently well-below the industry average of 8.93x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Engtex Group Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Engtex Group Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Engtex Group Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ENGTEX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ENGTEX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ENGTEX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Engtex Group Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Engtex Group Berhad (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

