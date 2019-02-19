Is There Now An Opportunity In ENN Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:2688)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Let’s talk about the popular ENN Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:2688). The company’s shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ENN Energy Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for ENN Energy Holdings

Is ENN Energy Holdings still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ENN Energy Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is HK$92.56, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since ENN Energy Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of ENN Energy Holdings look like?

SEHK:2688 Future Profit February 19th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. ENN Energy Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 97%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 2688’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 2688, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on ENN Energy Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about ENN Energy Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in ENN Energy Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.