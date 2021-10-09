Is There Now An Opportunity In Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)?

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$143 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$124. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Euronet Worldwide's current trading price of US$132 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Euronet Worldwide’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Euronet Worldwide still cheap?

Euronet Worldwide is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Euronet Worldwide’s ratio of 62.97x is above its peer average of 34.99x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the IT industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Euronet Worldwide’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Euronet Worldwide look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Euronet Worldwide's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in EEFT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe EEFT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EEFT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EEFT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Euronet Worldwide at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Euronet Worldwide you should know about.

