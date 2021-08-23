Is There Now An Opportunity In Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)?

While Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$8.67 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$7.87. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Extendicare's current trading price of CA$8.01 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Extendicare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Extendicare?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Extendicare today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CA$9.43, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Extendicare’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Extendicare?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Extendicare, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 2.3% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EXE’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Extendicare as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Extendicare, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

