Is There Now An Opportunity In Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)?

1
Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Flight Centre Travel Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Flight Centre Travel Group

Is Flight Centre Travel Group Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Flight Centre Travel Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$22.22, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Flight Centre Travel Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Flight Centre Travel Group?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Flight Centre Travel Group's case, its revenues over the next couple of years are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FLT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FLT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Flight Centre Travel Group at this point in time. For example - Flight Centre Travel Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Flight Centre Travel Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Top Tips for Painless Tax Prep

    Although you might dread having to file your taxes, at least you know in advance when taxes are due -- April 18. This gives you ample time to plan ahead and get all of your financial ducks in a row....

  • Technical Support in Place for Oil Stock

    EOG has pulled back to a historically bullish trendline on the charts

  • 'Liz Truss was stitched up by a party that wanted Rishi Sunak to be PM'

    Liz Truss blamed a Left-wing economic establishment and her own Conservative Party for her downfall in a 4,000-word essay for The Telegraph on Saturday.

  • Inflation has Americans tired of tipping, but tips are actually growing. What's happening?

    Total tips received in the fourth quarter climbed 16.5% year-over-year at full-service restaurants, according to Square.

  • Amarillo police arrest suspect in Sunday morning Homicide

    APD arrests and identifies 29-year-old male, Trey Phillip Greenleaf as suspect in murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela Sunday morning.

  • Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says

    The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him.

  • Buy Dell Stock and Its 3.25% Dividend Yield? Check the Chart.

    Dell stock has rebounded off the fourth-quarter lows, but the shares remain below resistance. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Biden will insist that raising debt limit is not 'bargaining chip' -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will insist in his State of the Union address that raising the debt limit of the United States is not negotiable and should not be used as "bargaining chip" by U.S. lawmakers, his top economic adviser Brian Deese said on Monday. He said the economic consequences of questioning that principle could be "quite severe" and could allow adversaries to claim the "full faith and credit" of the United States had been weakened.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy, Sunak Speak as Challenger Tank Training Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergQuakes Kill 2,500 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonThe US is sending Ukraine a new $2.1 billion weapons package, the Pentagon said Friday, including a new ground-launched, bomb-tipped rocket. Canada sent the first of

  • Spy balloon drama drags down Chinese stocks as U.S.-China tensions reach 'escalatory phase'

    U.S. listed Chinese stocks dipped on Monday as tensions between China and the U.S. have grown in recent days over a suspected spy balloon escalating worry of future retaliation.

  • 'High likelihood that a recession is ahead' -CIO

    STORY: Fueling Yellen's optimism: a red hot labor market, which is producing hundreds of thousands of new jobs a month.Yellen told ABC's Good Morning America, “you don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years. So what I see is a path in which inflation is declining significantly and the economy is remaining strong.”But Mahn noted that "the economy has already met the technical definition of a recession during the first half of 2022 - that being two consecutive quarters of negative real GDP growth."Mahn added that the consumer is "now starting to show signs of weakness" - important because "the consumer accounts for 70% of GDP growth in our country - so if they start to spend less, ultimately that's going to cause an economic slowdown."

  • Stocks trend in the red ahead of the closing bell, 10-year Treasury yields jump 3.6%

    The Yahoo Finance Live team takes a look at the markets an hour before the closing bell on Monday,

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. During a difficult time for the capital markets in 2022, dividend-paying stocks proved to be a strong investment, outperforming both non-dividend stocks […]

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.

  • Want $2,000 in Annual Passive Income? Buy $93 of This Stock Per Week for 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a smart passive income stock thanks to its ever-growing empire of marijuana cultivation real estate. In fact, with a relatively small weekly commitment, you could build up a pretty decent haul of dividends annually, and it wouldn't even take you that long to do so in the grand scheme of things. Before we go over the details of how to do that, let's start by taking a minute to appreciate why this real estate investment trust (REIT) is such a passive income machine in the first place.

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The three stocks below have become part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. You can take comfort in that remarkable history, which indicates dividends have remained a priority for management in all kinds of economic environments. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) sells basic items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and deodorant.